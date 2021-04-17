Attack victim's family at hearing

When Levi Arnold drove around the Walmart parking lot at Apple Glen and randomly attacked DeMarcus Walker, first with his car and then with a baseball bat, he was high on methamphetamine and acid.

Jamarcus Walker, 44, died about a month after the March 7, 2020, attack and left behind a family who came to Arnold's sentencing Friday in Superior Court Judge Fran Gull's courtroom.

In February, Arnold, 22, accepted a plea deal that will put him behind bars for 511/2 years for murder and resisting law enforcement but with the notation “mentally ill.”

The judge approved the plea agreement and sentence.

Arnold appeared in court wearing glasses and a long ponytail and sat next to his attorney, Greg Ridenour, who explained that the day Arnold attacked Walker, he was suffering delusions and severe mental health problems.

“Drugs got a hold of me,” Arnold told Gull. “I heard voices in my head that what I had done was right. Now I have a debt to repay.”

After the sentencing, Ridenour said mental health testing indicated Arnold's mental condition is consistent with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“He may not truly comprehend the pain he caused to this family,” Ridenour said. “But he can appreciate (what his actions caused) after he received medication.”

Those statements did little to lessen the emotional trauma that Walker's family has suffered, said his father, Houston Walker. The senseless attack left his grandson without a father. The family believed the attack was racially motivated because Damarcus was Black and Arnold is white, but police weren't able to establish that motive.

Deputy prosecutor Tom Chaille said a combat veteran and others who witnessed the attack at the Walmart parking lot “still suffer from what they've seen.”

Gull said the number of letters written in support of the family and victim were “astonishing. DeMarcus was a wonderful man, a family man, a good worker and a good citizen in our community.”

