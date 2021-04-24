4-year sentence given for strangulation

A man who admitted strangling a woman before police found him hiding in an attic last fall was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Eric Smallwood, 43, had pleaded guilty last month to strangulation. As part of a plea agreement, charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, criminal recklessness, domestic battery and invasion of privacy were dismissed.

Fort Wayne police went to the The Summit at Ridgewood across from Memorial Coliseum about 6:40 p.m. Oct. 21 after the victim's mother reported her daughter was being attacked by Smallwood with a knife. She could hear the attack over the phone, court records said.

As the officers arrived, Smallwood was walking out of the apartment. He went back inside after he saw police. As an officer knocked on the door, he could hear screaming from inside, court documents said.

The victim was able to answer the door and was rescued after Smallwood retreated upstairs, court documents said.

Police said they found him in the attic and he was booked into the jail at 3:30 a.m. Smallwood was supposed to pick up his items from the residence but got into an argument over a dog, court records said.

He left with the dog in a carrier but came back to call the woman more names and then pulled a switchblade out of his pocket. Smallwood held the knife against the side of her neck until the victim felt the blade and said “I'll just slit your throat. You're not gonna make it to the front door,” court records said.

Smallwood had previous domestic battery-related convictions, court documents said.

