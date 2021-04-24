Killing of roommate nets 80 years

A man who represented himself at trial was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for fatally shooting a roommate he claimed had tried to rob him nearly a year ago.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Anshious B.D. Aron Storey to 62 years for murder and 18 years for using a gun to commit the crime. Zent ordered Storey to serve the sentences back to back, for a total of 80 years.

A jury convicted Storey, 19, in March. He refused to use a lawyer and represented himself during his three-day trial. Zent warned him several times not to represent himself, saying an attorney could be appointed if Storey couldn't afford one.

Storey called 911 about 4 a.m. May 18 to say he had shot Ronnie Hall Jr. and told a dispatcher he didn't know where the gun was. Storey was asked if Hall hurt him, hit or punched him. “No ma'am. We wrestled a little bit in the car before I shot him because he tried to shoot me,” Storey replied.

The incident began before 3:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station at Maplecrest Road and East State Boulevard.

Receipts show Hall, 21, a Snider High School graduate, used Storey's debit card when he tried to withdraw $200 at the gas station's ATM. At first, the PIN was incorrect, so he talked with Storey and walked back in. The second time, the receipt showed there were non-sufficient funds.

Hall crashed his car into a building at 3:36 a.m. at 3323 Timberhill Drive. When Storey got out of the car, witnesses said they saw him check the driver's side of the car, then run away clutching something near his waist, charging documents said. Police found Hall lying outside his vehicle with a faint pulse.

Storey said he was invited to get into Hall's car the night of the shooting. The two men had lived at an apartment in the 4400 block of Tamarack Drive for three months, Storey said.

Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Michael told jurors Storey shot Michael three times, twice to the head.

Four shell casings were found in the vehicle as Storey missed once, Michael said.

During the trial, Storey said the evidence didn't show what had happened before the shooting and he wasn't able to share more details during the 911 call. “I really didn't go into detail after everything happened,” he said as he addressed the jurors. “I really didn't know what I was thinking.”

