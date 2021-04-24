Officer named in lost-eye lawsuit

A man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister during downtown protests in May has identified the police officer whom he says fired it at his face.

Balin Brake filed a second amended complaint Friday in U.S. District Court against the city of Fort Wayne and officer Justin Holmes.

Brake, 22, was standing with his arms in the air on South Clinton Street near the Courthouse on May 30 when city police fired tear gas directly into the crowd of peaceful protesters, Brake's complaint said.

Brake began to run from the advancing officers when a tear gas canister fired by police hit his right shoe, disintegrating part of his shoelaces. Brake briefly turned to look back when Holmes fired a tear gas canister that hit Brake directly in his right eye. The impact threw him to the ground where he stayed, coughing from the tear gas and hunched over in pain, the complaint said.

A protester picked Brake up, carried him out of the reach of the swirling tear gas and found someone to help and call paramedics. Brake was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Because of his injuries, doctors were forced to remove Brake's right eye, the complaint said.

City officials have not filed a formal response to Friday's amended complaint. John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, said officials could not comment Friday.

The ACLU of Indiana is representing Brake, who initially sued the city and an unidentified city police officer in October. He has argued his constitutional rights were violated during downtown protests against systemic racism.

Brake filed the first amended complaint against the city April 5, alleging additional claims of excessive force, assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Brake is asking that a jury hear his case. He is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to compensate him for his injuries and attorney fees.

