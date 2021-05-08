Man guilty in fatal stabbing

A man was convicted Friday in Allen Superior Court of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in 2020.

Michael D. Foster, 53, was accused of stabbing Warrell Booher, 48, at East Central Towers in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard Jan. 24, 2020. Initially charged with aggravated battery, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Foster's attorney, Ryan Matthew Gardner, had asked for the jury to be allowed to consider the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Foster waited for Booher to come to Foster's girlfriend's first-floor apartment about 6 p.m. Foster told police he was angry because he believed his girlfriend had been dragged into a disagreement between the two men. Booher lived on the third floor of the complex.

Apartment security video showed Booher pulling a knife from his trousers or waistband after Foster threw a couple of punches in the hallway near the elevators, according to court documents. Both went to the floor wrestling for control of the knife when Foster grabbed it and backed into his girlfriend's apartment. Booher then got up and stood in the doorway before collapsing, Foster told police.

Booher was stabbed and died from a wound to the chest.

Judge Fran Gull will sentence Foster in June. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison.

Had he been convicted of murder, he faced 45 to 65 years in prison.

