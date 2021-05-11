City denies role in protester's injury

City officials deny any Fort Wayne police officer fired the tear gas canister that caused a protester to lose his eye last year, according to a court document filed Monday.

Balin Brake, 22, initially filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the city of Fort Wayne and an unidentified officer in October. Officer Justin Holmes was named in the second amended complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in April.

Brake said in the complaint that he was standing with his arms in the air on South Clinton Street near the Allen County Courthouse on May 30 when officers began to shoot tear gas into a group of peaceful protesters who gathered downtown following the death of George Floyd. Brake said he then looked over his shoulder when Holmes fired a tear gas canister directly at his right eye.

Another protester then picked up Brake, who had been thrown to the ground by the impact, according to the complaint. Brake underwent surgery, during which doctors removed his damaged right eye.

The responses from the city and Holmes to Brake's second amended complaint were filed Monday. The defendants denied many of the details of Brake's story, including that he was peacefully protesting and that a Fort Wayne officer deployed a tear gas canister at his face.

They also denied that Brake was at the courthouse; that Clinton Street was closed to vehicular traffic shortly after the protests began; and that excessive force was used on him. The document said Brake wasn't seized and his First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights weren't violated. Brake couldn't have been running away from a line of advancing officers because he was running toward a stationary line of officers instead, the court document stated.

What the defendants agree with, however, is that Brake was struck by a “chemical munition” that was fired into an area that had previously been unoccupied.

Brake is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for his injuries and attorney fees. He has asked for a jury trial.

The defendants also asked for a jury trial but asked that Brake not be awarded damages.

The defendants deny liability and stated that their actions did not cause the incident or Brake's injuries. The filing says Brake's injuries were a result of his own actions. The document also argues that no excessive force was used and that the defendants are protected by qualified immunity.

