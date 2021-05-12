Accused killer pleads guilty before trial

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in June pleaded guilty to murder before his trial was to begin today.

David Lee Cortez Suel, 52, will be sentenced July 2 by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull who was to preside over his three-day trial this week. A jury was chosen Tuesday.

Suel admitted stabbing Crystal Holmes, 48, June 10 after she returned to the apartment the two shared at Baldwin Creek Apartments in the 2100 block of Hobson Road.

A probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police homicide detective Ben MacDonald said Suel stabbed Holmes after she attended a party in the same complex. On video, she is seen coming back to their apartment and then leaving to go back to the party after she and Suel argued in the hallway, court documents said.

The second and last time she returned home from the party, she didn't appear injured and was talking on her cell phone. When medics were called shortly before 10 a.m. June 10, she had a stab wound to the chest and was only able to mumble, court documents said. She died three hours later at a hospital.

Suel admitted to cleaning her up after he told detectives she'd been robbed and stabbed, court documents said.

Crime scene technicians said the apartment had been "heavily cleaned" but they found blood stains that had seeped through the carpet into the wood floor. A forensic cell phone investigation indicated Suel had frantically called and texted someone named "Marc," begging him to come to the apartment and take Holmes to the hospital.

Murder in Indiana is punishable by 45 to 65 years in prison.

jduffy@jg.net