Swanigan sentenced for weed possession

A former Indiana Mr. Basketball who played in the NBA and at Purdue University and Homestead High School was given a 6-month suspended sentence Monday for marijuana possession.

Caleb Swanigan, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Whitley County Superior Court to the misdemeanor charge.

Judge Douglas Fahl handed Swanigan a 180-day suspended sentence. Swanigan was also ordered to attend the Whitley Superior Court alcohol and drug program.

Columbia City police pulled Swanigan over about 2 a.m. Dec. 23 on U.S. 30, west of Indiana 205. A police sergeant told Swanigan he was weaving and driving 46 mph in a 60-mph zone.

Inside the Toyota SUV that Swanigan was driving, officers found three plastic grocery bags containing about 3.5 pounds of marijuana, according to court documents. He told officers the marijuana belonged to him for personal use.

Swanigan was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after his senior season at Homestead in 2014-2015, when he averaged 22.6 points and 13.7 rebounds and led the Spartans to the Class 4A state championship. He committed to Purdue that May.

Swanigan started all 34 games as a freshman for the Boilermakers, averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. In 2016-2017, his sophomore year, he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

He left school after two years and was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017. Swanigan played for the Blazers and several G League teams before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2019. He was traded back to Portland in January 2020 but was released and is now a free agent.

