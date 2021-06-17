Trial underway in August slaying at motel

A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman is expected to learn his fate by week's end.

Testimony began Wednesday in a jury trial for Thomas J. Jackson in Allen Superior Court. The trial is expected to end Friday.

Jackson, 41, is accused of killing Angel May Carter, who was found shot to death about 4 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Rodeway Inn, 2920 Goshen Road.

Police identified Jackson the day of the killing as a person of interest, saying he was armed and dangerous. He was arrested Aug. 27 on a murder charge. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.

Surveillance video from the Rodeway Inn shows Jackson knocking on the door to his room and then backing away, pointing a gun. When no one opens the door, he goes to the front office to get a key. He returns to open the door and leaves shortly with a dog, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police homicide Detective Roy Sutphin.

On the video, Carter is seen falling to the ground where police found her while Jackson stands near her with a gun in his hand. No one else is seen leaving the room, court documents said.

Jackson walks to the west and then turns south into a crossover breezeway, court records said.

Carter, who was shot in the neck, was found bleeding outside the door.

A witness told police she'd heard an argument, then a gunshot.

jchapman@jg.net