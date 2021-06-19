20-year-old gets 50 years in prison for man's slaying

A Fort Wayne man will spend the next five decades behind bars after admitting his role in a 19-year-old man's slaying a year ago.

Allen Superior Court Judge David M. Zent sentenced Ronnie T. Miles Jr. on Thursday to 50 years in prison.

Miles, 20, pleaded guilty last month to felony murder in the May 19, 2020, shooting death of Jaden Nelson. Miles faced up to 65 years in prison but accepted a plea deal with prosecutors calling for a 50-year sentence.

Charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime were dismissed as part of the plea agreement approved by the judge.

Miles was given credit for having spent more than a year in jail.

Miles and Xavier Walker, 17, are both charged with felony murder in Nelson's death, but it's unclear from court documents who fired the fatal shot. A probable cause affidavit alleges Miles and Walker planned to rob Nelson before the shooting near Avondale Drive and Pettit Avenue.

Felony murder under Indiana law is when someone is killed during the commission of another felony, such as robbery.

Walker, 16 at the time, is also charged as an adult with robbery, criminal recklessness, dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement. He also would face a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime and is scheduled to stand trial in September.

