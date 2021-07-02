Jurors convict man of murder

A jury found a 22-year-old Fort Wayne man guilty of murder at the end of a three-day trial Thursday.

Trenton D. Fye, 22, of the 4600 block of Spatz Avenue, was charged last year with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime where death results. Fye was one of two visitors in Kenneth Frierson's bedroom on June 19, 2020, when Frierson was shot dead while playing video games.

Deputy Allen County Prosecutor Thomas Chaille said Frierson was shot by Fye, while Fye said someone else shot Frierson while he was visiting the Werling Drive home.

Evelyn Frierson, Kenneth Frierson's mother, shut her bedroom door and started firing her gun, shooting Fye and Taya Brown. Brown died of an overdose about three weeks after the shooting, police said.

Fye got a ride to a hospital, but the driver flagged down police at South Anthony Boulevard and East Pettit Avenue. Police heard Fye tell the driver not to say anything, court documents said.

The three-day jury trial began Tuesday, and attorneys took the jury through more than 200 pieces of evidence before their closing arguments Thursday.

Chaille started by saying that Frierson “never even knew what hit him.” Police said the video game was still playing on the screen when they arrived, he added.

Between the state's case and Fye's testimony, the only dispute was over who shot Frierson. When Chaille was questioning him earlier, Fye confirmed that he thought everyone else who had testified in the case was lying, since their testimony conflicted with his story.

It doesn't matter why Fye shot Frierson, Chaille said, since it will likely never be known. Based on the evidence and Fye's testimony, Chaille's best guess is that it was an act of “retaliation in the streets.”

When asked why he didn't want the police to get involved despite his injuries, Fye said he has never trusted police.

“To me, I'd rather see justice served in the streets,” Fye said.

Gregory Ridenour, Fye's public defender, said the evidence does not add up to proof without a doubt that Fye was the shooter.

Evelyn Frierson said the shooter was wearing a mask and a red hooded sweatshirt. When Fye got a ride to a hospital, he was wearing gray sweatpants with a white T-shirt. The red sweatshirt and mask were never found and are likely with the actual shooter, Ridenour said.

It also cannot be proved that Evelyn Frierson shot Fye, because the bullet is still inside Fye's body.

Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge asked the jury members to use their common sense when deliberating. Despite the red hooded sweatshirt not being found, Fye's DNA was found on the gun used to shoot Frierson.

“If you want to believe him, you have to believe everyone else is lying,” she said. “You have to believe every other piece of evidence is wrong.”

The jury came back with the verdict of guilty on both charges after an hour and a half. Fye's sentencing was set by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20.

