City, officer deny allegations in protest lawsuit

The city of Fort Wayne and a city police officer denied allegations and liability in a lawsuit filed last month by a husband and wife who alleged police and county confinement officers participated in the husband’s beating and incarceration during downtown protests in late May 2020.

The city and officer Shane Pulver filed a response in U.S. District Court last week to the lawsuit filed June 22 by Jamison D. Chapman and Latina Evans.

The city and Pulver denied allegations he falsely arrested Chapman and assisted other officers in assaulting and beating him.

The city denied liability and every allegation of wrongful conduct. The city said any use of force was in response to unlawful and/or violent conduct by protesters. Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has also denied allegations against his confinement officers.