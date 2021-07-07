4th lawsuit filed against City of Fort Wayne and Allen County Sheriff over 2020 protests

A Fort Wayne woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Fort Wayne and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux after she says she was struck by a tear gas canister in May 2020 during downtown protests.

Regina T. Chiappazzi and her husband, who is not named in the lawsuit, went downtown on May 29, 2020, to talk with officers and protesters to de-escalate tensions, the complaint states.

The couple encountered an officer in riot gear when walking back to their vehicle that was parked on Berry Street near the PNC building. Chiappazzi said they asked the officer how they could get to their vehicle while avoiding tear gas. They were advised to take Barr Street to Berry Street.

When the couple reached Berry and Calhoun streets, tear gas was shot off by police, and a canister struck Chiappazzi's leg. A few citizens present helped them to their vehicle.

Chiappazzi was unable to walk unaided, and it was later found that she had a large hematoma.

Chiappazzi is seeking damages in the amount a judge and jury would find "reasonable under the circumstances," the complaint states.

This is the fourth lawsuit that has been filed against local law enforcement about the civil unrest in Fort Wayne on May 29, 2020.

