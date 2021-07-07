Dealing meth nets over 17 years

A Kendallville man who pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge must serve more than 17 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Jason Wallen, 41, after he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

His 171/2-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The news release provided few details about the May 23, 2019, incident prompting the charges, but it noted Wallen qualified as a career offender because he had been convicted of several prior drug felonies.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with help from the Garrett Police Department, Indiana State Police, DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department. Anthony Geller, assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted the case.

asloboda@jg.net