Meth charge nets 22-year sentence

An Albion man who pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge must spend almost 22 years behind bars.

Chad Fulk, 40, also must pay restitution for damage caused by a traffic crash in Fort Wayne, according to a news release Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Fulk to 262 months in prison and five subsequent years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, the release said.

The news release provided few details about the Sept. 23, 2017, incident prompting the charge. Fulk led Fort Wayne police officers on a high-speed chase, and he was apprehended after a crash.

The release didn’t specify where the collision occurred, the extent of the damage or how much restitution Fulk must pay.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with help from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the LaGrange Police Department. Anthony Geller, assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted the case.

