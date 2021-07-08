Police facing 2 more suits

Two women who say they weren't protesting have filed separate lawsuits against local law enforcement.

At least five lawsuits have been filed following the weekend in late May 2020 when tear gas and rubber bullets were used by police while responding to protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Regina T. Chiappazzi filed a lawsuit against the city of Fort Wayne and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux saying she was struck by a tear gas canister during downtown protests.

Chiappazzi and her husband, who is not named in the lawsuit, went downtown on May 29, 2020, to talk with officers and protesters to de-escalate tensions, the complaint says.

The couple encountered an officer in riot gear when walking back to their vehicle that was parked on Berry Street near the PNC building. Chiappazzi said they asked the officer how they could get to their vehicle while avoiding tear gas. They were advised to take Barr Street to Berry Street.

They had to stop multiple times on their walk due to physical reactions from clouds of tear gas or another noxious gas in the air.

When the couple reached Berry and Calhoun streets, Chiappazzi was struck in the leg with a tear gas canister.

“Only five other people were within 50 feet of her at the time, and there was no violent activity taking place at this intersection,” the complaint says.

Chiappazzi was unable to walk unaided, and it was later found that she had a large hematoma, or serious bruise. She is seeking damages in the amount a judge and jury would find “reasonable under the circumstances,” the complaint says.

The city of Fort Wayne and the sheriff formally denied the allegations in the U.S. District Court case.

Another lawsuit was recently filed in Allen Superior Court and will likely be transferred to U.S. District Court. Jazmin Morales of Marion filed a lawsuit against Fort Wayne Police Department Chief Steve Reed, Officer Shane Pulver and eight officers who were only identified by last name in the complaint.

Morales said she was visiting her boyfriend, who was not named in the complaint, and they were walking around when they saw peaceful protesters downtown.

Officers in a truck told the couple to leave the area, and as they were doing so, officers pulled up in a second truck and arrested them.

The officers identified by last name as defendants in the complaint are believed to have been in the second truck.

The couple was not near protesters and did not attempt to fight or resist the arrests, the complaint says. The criminal charges were later dismissed.

Morales said she was arrested without probable cause and was subjected to false arrest and false imprisonment. She asked for damages in the complaint.

These are among five lawsuits filed against the city.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of 13 protesters and is representing Balin Brake in another lawsuit. Brake alleges he lost an eye when a police officer fired a tear gas canister at him.

Jamison Chapman and his wife, Latina Evans, have sued the city, Gladieux and Pulver after Chapman was arrested for refusal to leave an emergency scene and disorderly conduct.

He was in jail for a combined two weeks before his case was dismissed Aug. 4.

The couple said in their complaint they were driving through the area when they had to leave the vehicle due to it being struck by a tear gas canister. They were helping a man out of the street when police assaulted and arrested Chapman, the complaint says.

The lawsuits are all asking for compensatory damages and attorney's fees. The city and county have argued the protests were not peaceful and denied that police used excessive force.

