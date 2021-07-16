Over 24 years meted out to meth dealer with gun

A Fort Wayne man with multiple felony convictions was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 241/2 years for gun and drug charges.

Larry Lamb, 40, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a gun in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Lamb to 295 months plus five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Lamb and other individuals were involved in a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of controlled substances between May 6, 2019, and Aug. 26, 2020.

Lamb delivered more than 118 grams of methamphetamine to another person, court records said. On two occasions, he sold a gun to a person he knew to be prohibited from having guns due to a previous felony conviction. In December 2019, police found 10 guns, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl and other evidence of drug distribution, court records said.

During a traffic stop in April 2020, Lamb was found to have possessed five guns, high capacity magazines, ammunition, and drugs.

Lamb has multiple felony convictions, court records said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and several local law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger prosecuted the case.

jchapman@jg.net