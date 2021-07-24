4 years given in pedestrian's death

A man who had drugs in his system when he drove a vehicle with a suspended license, striking and killing a pedestrian, will serve four years behind bars.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Larry D. Henry Jr. to a six-year prison term, with two years suspended and four years behind bars.

Henry, 31, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the Dec. 5, 2019, death of Leah Marie Weber, 38. Zent approved a plea agreement with prosecutors dismissing charges of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and being a habitual offender.

Police said Henry was driving with a suspended license and had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when he struck and killed Weber in the 4400 block of South Anthony Boulevard.

According to the event data recorder police retrieved from the 2005 Pontiac Aztek that Henry was driving, he traveled the 415 yards from Capitol Avenue to the crash scene at 50 to 52 mph at impact, about 18 mph above the 35 mph speed limit. When she was struck, Weber suffered a lacerated liver and compound fracture in her right lower leg. She also had a fractured spine and severed spinal cord, court documents said.

jchapman@jg.net