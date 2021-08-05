Injured protester, Fort Wayne both want lid put on certain info

Attorneys on both sides in a case involving a Fort Wayne man suing the city for the loss of his eye during last year's protests are asking a judge to keep certain information confidential, including police officers' disciplinary records.

Balin Brake, 22, initially filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the city and an unidentified officer in October. Brake said in the complaint he was standing with his arms in the air on South Clinton Street near the Allen County Courthouse on May 30, 2020, when officers began to shoot tear gas into a group of peaceful protesters who gathered downtown following the death of George Floyd. Brake said he looked over his shoulder when an officer fired a tear gas canister directly at his right eye.

The city denies an officer fired the tear gas canister at him and denies liability. The city also argues Brake and other demonstrators did not protest peacefully.

The request from both parties includes three categories for protected information: medical information, personal identifying information, or other information “that is of a sensitive or non-public nature” regarding anyone involved in the case. Those categories include personnel files, including officers' disciplinary records, Brake's student files and personal and family information of the parties, according to court records.

The order only pertains to information in the discovery process or when evidence is introduced and does not prevent the use of the records at trial. However, parties have to give advance notice of using protected information, the request stated, so it can be handled appropriately and can be discussed without the jury or public present.

When lawyers designate exhibits as protected, they have to refrain from designating the entire document and instead choose portions of the material that include protected information. If the party receiving the information wants to challenge a designation, the request states the party has to first try to resolve the issue informally with the other party before providing written notice of the challenge.

The only people who can access confidential information in the case are the court and its personnel, counsel of record and their employees, the parties, experts or consultants hired by the parties, and other witnesses or people with the designating party's consent or by court order.

Although the original lawsuit included as a defendant an officer who was not named, an amended complaint listed the officer's name as Justin Holmes. But the joint motion for the protective order left the officer unidentified.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Susan Collins approved July 27 a joint motion to extend the time to finish discovery to Nov. 4. The joint motion for the protective order was filed Aug. 2, but a judge had not ruled on it by press time Wednesday.

Both parties have asked for a jury trial. Brake is seeking damages, but the city has asked that he not be awarded damages.

Brake's lawsuit is one of at least six that have been filed following the weekend in late May 2020 when tear gas and rubber bullets were used by police while responding to protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

dfilchak@jg.net