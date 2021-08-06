Jury finds defendant not guilty in slaying

Anthony Mitchell walked free Thursday afternoon after an Allen County jury found him not guilty of charges in an October 2019 homicide just west of downtown.

Mitchell, now 21, was 19 when he went to a home in the 600 block of Runnion Avenue with Jermaine Turner, now 41, and Stephanie Wagler, who testified Wednesday in front of an Allen Superior Court jury.

Turner, 41, the other man charged in the Oct. 13, 2019, shooting, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in March after pleading guilty to murder.

When Turner was sentenced, he tried to exonerate Mitchell, saying “he had nothing to do with it.”

Mitchell also faced a murder charge, dismissed last week. He was found not guilty of felony murder and robbery.

Fort Wayne police said at the time of the killing that Mitchell wasn't the shooter, but he was arrested because he was there and helped commit the crime.

Wagler told the jury Wednesday that victim Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, and several others including herself were in the middle of a six- to seven-day methamphetamine binge when she asked Turner to help her remove her belongings from the home on Runnion, where she was involved in an abusive relationship.

Wagler said Turner, described in court documents as a former boyfriend, was upset about the relationship and was there to provide protection. “You don't deserve that,” Wagler said Turner told her.

Wagler, Turner and Mitchell were sitting in an Oldsmobile Alero that Wagler drove when Turner and Mitchell left the car and went to the front of the home to allegedly commit a robbery. Wagler heard several shots and left, later picking up Turner and Mitchell nearby, Wagler testified.

Guzman Vasquez was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on the grass and pronounced dead at the scene, court documents said.

In court, Wagler, prompted by defense attorney Robert Gevers, said there was “no money to split up, no drugs to split up and no electronics to pawn.”

Outside the Allen County Courthouse, Gevers said his team, including defense attorney David Felts, was happy with the jury's verdict. William Lebrato, Allen County's chief public defender, said Gevers “gave a great closing argument.”

Mitchell walked out of the courtroom with his wrists still handcuffed, but as he was led away he was smiling.

He was released from the Allen County Jail shortly after the verdict, according to a jail spokesman.

jduffy@jg.net