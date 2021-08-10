Murder case in jury selection phase

Jury selection began Monday in a trial for a woman who claims she acted in self-defense when she fatally shot a man a year and a half years ago.

Kennisha Jackson, 20, is charged with murder and using a gun in the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting that killed 19-year-old Diquan Meriwether.

This is prosecutors' second attempt to try Jackson, who faces 85 years in prison.

Jurors were chosen Oct. 5 in Jackson's first trial, but it was postponed after questions arose about evidence.

Police said Meriwether was shot in the chest after arriving at Jackson's Abbott Street home to collect $80. Jackson has argued the shooting was in self-defense.

Late last year, a key witnesses changed her story.

The witness, who is not named in charging documents, told police at the time she saw Jackson and Meriwether with guns at their sides before Meriwether was shot. She later said in court documents, “I was nervous and upset at the time I gave the statement, but it was inaccurate.”

The same witness said she heard a gunshot and saw Jackson facing Meriwether. Meriwether “scooped up his gun” and left the home, according to the witness's statement.

The witness also stated Jackson and Meriwether argued, and Meriwether “was physically attacking Kennisha.”

“She was bleeding from the mouth, the eye and the face from Diquan's attack,” according to the statement. “The cleaning up of Kennisha's facial wounds took approximately an hour, which is when the police arrived. I asked Kennisha what the fight was all about, but she did not explain.”

Jackson's trial is expected to end Friday.

