Murder case ends in mistrial

Jurors deliberated more than six hours but couldn't reach a verdict Wednesday in a murder case where no gun, shell casing, projectile or weapon was found.

Kennisha Jackson, 20, who argued she acted in self-defense when she shot Diquan Meriwether, 19, at her home Jan. 14, 2020, will face a jury once again. Attorneys and Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent are expected to decide next week when a new trial will be scheduled.

This was prosecutors' second attempt to try Jackson, who faces 85 years in prison. Jurors were chosen Oct. 5 in Jackson's first trial, but it was postponed after questions arose about evidence.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee relied on video evidence and Fort Wayne police crime scene technicians and detectives to build the case that Jackson shot Meriwether on her own. Jackson is charged with murder and using a gun to commit the crime.

During closing arguments Wednesday, defense attorney Donald Swanson maintained Meriwether broke into Jackson's home at 2827 Abbott St. and “viciously” attacked her – over an $80 debt – while high on marijuana found in his blood and urine after he died at a hospital.

Swanson painted the incident as typical of the drug culture and produced a photo of Meriwether making a hand gesture he compared to a gang sign. Swanson used a text from a conversation between Meriwether and Jackson that Swanson said proved Meriwether was threatening her prior to his arrival: “I'm gonna roll up on your crib. You can hide from me but not forever,” Swanson quoted Meriwether from the text.

“We gave you the entire conversation,” Lee countered, waving a thick stack of papers with the texts between Jackson and Meriwether that she said proved otherwise.

Tara Meriwether, Diquan's mother, said she was hurt by Swanson's arguments and told The Journal Gazette her son was on the honor roll at Wayne High School and a talented basketball player.

“He was an outstanding father, brother and son,” Tara Meriwether said. He helped her babysit her foster kids, she added.

Video collected at Jackson's home doesn't show Meriwether breaking in as Swanson suggested but standing at the door, then “pushing back” before entering, Lee said. The single bullet that killed Meriwether hit his right chest, exited his lower back, then went through a metal door and wood trim.

After the shooting, video shows Jackson scooping something up from the bottom of the front door at least once, Lee said.

“She had the gun in her hand never to be found again,” Lee told the jury. “She did not act as a reasonable person and we only have her word to go on.” No one ever called 911, Lee added.

After a cellphone call to Jackson's family, people are seen walking around the front yard kicking the ground as if looking for evidence and “taking stuff out of the house,” Lee said.

What happened inside Jackson's home is unclear. One witness recanted her initial statement to Fort Wayne police that both the shooter and victim held guns before Meriwether was shot.

After he was shot, Meriwether stumbled to a waiting car and collapsed at the curb. His female driver, texting on her cellphone, eventually came to his aid and “scooped him up like a sack of potatoes” and threw him in the car, Swanson said. “She went on her merry way.”

Swanson said it took an hour and a half to get Meriwether to a hospital because the vehicle's occupants were getting rid of marijuana.

Crime scene technician Al Garriott testified the home appeared to have been cleaned up. Police weren't called until 90 minutes after the shooting.

After the mistrial was declared, Swanson asked to have Jackson released on her own recognizance, but Zent denied the request.

