Murder trial set in stabbing case

Jurors were chosen Monday in a trial for a woman accused of fatally stabbing a woman a year-and-a-half ago on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Evidence is expected to be presented today in the trial for Alisha R. Lampkin, 29, who is charged with murder in the Feb. 25, 2020 death of Tonisha Richardson at Shoaff Park Villas in the 4700 block of Jason Drive, near Reed, and St. Joe Center roads.

Lampkin's trial before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent is expected to end Thursday.

According to court documents, Lampkin went to the apartment of her former boyfriend, who was dating Richardson.

Lampkin, who had a child with the man, arrived about noon and was knocking at the door. “Come outside or I'm poppin' her tires,” one text message to her former boyfriend read, according to court records.

The man told Richardson not to go outside then went to the bathroom. He came out to see Richardson looking out the front window then leaving to go outside. He went outside to prevent a fight, but it was too late, he told police.

Lampkin drove away while the man was trying to help Richardson, court records said.

Richardson was rushed to a hospital and died during treatment, police said.

Lampkin told detectives Richardson had the knife but quickly admitted it was hers. Lampkin said she was scared when “Tonisha came at her and hit her so she stabbed her,” court documents said.

