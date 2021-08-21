2 years behind bars in fatal OWI

A Grabill woman was ordered Friday to serve two years of a six-year sentence behind bars for driving drunk when she caused a crash that killed a passenger.

Alexes A. Kaley, 23, pleaded guilty last month to causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. As part of a plea agreement, a reckless homicide charge was dropped.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Kaley to six years, with four years suspended and two years behind bars. Kaley's first two years of probation are to be served at Community Corrections Residential Services. Her driver's license will be suspended for six years upon release from Residential Services.

Kaley drove a Ford van off the road April 18, 2020 and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Maysville and Stellhorn roads, according to a probable cause affidavit. Johnluke Dartanyan B. Callebaut, 25, was pinned inside the vehicle, and investigators said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police who reconstructed the crash said the van was traveling almost 76 mph seconds before it crashed into the tree about 12:30 a.m. The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

Kaley's blood alcohol content was 0.193% – more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% – at the time, and she admitted smoking marijuana hours before the crash, police said.

The affidavit said Kaley told officers she started drinking whiskey and rum – “straight and not mixing with anything” – about 3 p.m. April 17 and stopped about 11 p.m. She also used marijuana April 17 but was unsure of when, the charging document says.

