Murder trial begins today

A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a bar south of downtown almost two years ago is scheduled to stand trial beginning today.

Jurors chosen Monday will begin hearing evidence for Michael O. Anderson Jr., 23, who is charged with murder in the Sept. 28, 2019, death of Jaylin Robinson, 23.

Anderson also faces a sentencing enhancement because he is accused of using a gun to commit the crime. He faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

Robinson was shot multiple times and found lying facedown in a parking lot behind The Broadway Grille, 1420 Broadway, investigators said.

Anderson was in jail on a parole violation when he was charged with the killing about a month after Robinson's death.

According to documents filed in Allen Superior Court, surveillance video shows Robinson walk toward Anderson. The two appear to be shaking hands, but Anderson extends his arms as he starts to shoot Robinson.

Anderson walks backward as he continues shooting before turning and running away, court documents say.

Anderson – who two police officers said they recognized “due to prior contacts in the community” – can be seen on surveillance video “throughout the bar” wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants with a white stripe. DNA that was collected from clothes tie Anderson to the crime, court documents say.

Anderson's trial is expected to end Friday.

jchapman@jg.net