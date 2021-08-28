3 gang members sentenced for 2014 shooting

Three members of the Fort Wayne street gang known as 2500 received sentences in U.S. District Court on Friday for a 2014 shooting that will put them in prison for decades.

Judge Damon Leighty sentenced William D. Beamon, also known as “Lil' Will,” 28, of Fort Wayne and Ronnie D. Burrus, also known as Ronnie Robinson, Ronnie Burris and Yung Ron, 28, of Bloomington to 30 years in prison followed by two years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Kyombe D. Bolden, aka “Pudge,” 30, of Bloomington, got 27 years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Demetri D. Beachem, 26, of Fort Wayne pleaded guilty, as did the others, to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Beachem is to be sentenced Nov. 12.

When the four men were indicted in March 2017, it was the first time Fort Wayne federal prosecutors had turned to a racketeering law known as VICAR, or “violent crime in aid of racketeering.”

The gang, which investigators said got its name from the 2500 block of Caroline Street in Fort Wayne where the gang originated, was associated with the Grit Gang, a street gang in Bloomington.

The indictment originated from an Oct. 4, 2014, incident. The men were part of a shooting at Caroline and Suttenfield streets, and two rival gang members and a third person were injured during that shootout.

The U.S. Attorney's office said the men saw an insulting social media video made by rival gang members and then hunted them down to the home at the intersection of Caroline and Suttenfield streets.

When the 2500 gang saw them leave the house, gang members shot up the house and the neighboring house, firing about 50 shots.

“The dangerous actions of the defendants risked the lives of many innocent bystanders and children in both houses,” a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets Gang Task Force that included the FBI, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police as well as the Bloomington Police Department.

