Fatal motel shooting nets 50-year term

A man was ordered Friday to serve 50 years of a 55-year sentence behind bars for a fatal shooting at a Lima Road hotel in January.

Joseph Rose, 28, pleaded guilty this month to murder. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull approved a plea deal with prosecutors that called for a 55-year sentence, with five years suspended and 50 years behind bars.

A charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The gun was ordered destroyed.

Had Rose chosen to go to trial and been found guilty, he could have faced up to 65 years for murder and up to 32 years on the other charges.

Rose admitted killing Myquel Middlebrook, 22, about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 19 after Rose arrived at a room at Hawthorne Suites, on Lima Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Interstate 69, and got into an argument with Middlebrook.

Rose, whose nickname was “Doc,” pulled a gun and “shot Myquel directly in the chest.” Rose told detectives he found a gun on the bed and when Middlebrook charged at him, “the gun just went off,” court documents said.

Rose then went to another hotel room and ordered the occupant at gunpoint to help him escape.

The two of them left the room, ran through a hole in a fence toward Raytheon and got into a black Jeep – an escape that was caught on the hotel's surveillance video.

Rose was caught less than 12 hours after the shooting.

