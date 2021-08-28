Killer gets 85 years in June 2020 shooting

A man who was found guilty of killing a man in his bedroom while he was playing video games received an 85-year sentence Friday.

A jury found Trenton D. Fye, 22, guilty in July of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime where death results.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Fye to 65 years for murder and 20 ears for using a gun to commit the crime. The sentences are to be served back to back, for a total of 85 years.

Fye was one of two visitors in Kenneth Frierson's bedroom on June 19, 2020, when Frierson was shot to death while playing video games.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Chaille argued during the trial that Frierson was shot by Fye, while Fye said someone else shot Frierson while he was visiting the Werling Drive home.

Evelyn Frierson, Kenneth Frierson's mother, shut her bedroom door and started firing her gun, court records said. Fye and Taya Brown were shot. Brown died of an overdose about three weeks after the shooting, police said.

Fye got a ride to a hospital, but the driver flagged down police at South Anthony Boulevard and East Pettit Avenue. Police heard Fye tell the driver not to say anything, court documents said.

The jury reviewed more than 200 pieces of evidence.

Chaille told the jury that Frierson “never even knew what hit him.” Police said the video game was still playing on the screen when they arrived, he added.

Chaille said it will likely never be known why Fye shot Frierson. Based on the evidence and Fye's testimony, Chaille said his best guess is that it was an act of “retaliation in the streets.”

When asked why he didn't want the police to get involved despite his injuries, Fye said he has never trusted police.

Evelyn Frierson said the shooter was wearing a mask and a red hooded sweatshirt. When Fye got a ride to a hospital, he was wearing gray sweatpants with a white T-shirt. The red sweatshirt and mask were never found and are likely with the actual shooter, said Fye's lawyer, Gregory Ridenour.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge said Fye's DNA was found on the gun used to shoot Frierson.

