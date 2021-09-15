Jury selection underway in murder trial

Jury selection was Tuesday for one of three men charged in the shooting deaths of a man and woman on Fort Wayne's northeast side a year and a half ago.

Kerwins Louis, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.

Louis is accused of fatally shooting Brooke Wendel, 23, and Mon Ong, 21, just after midnight Feb. 26, 2020, at a home at 2405 Barnhart Drive, near East State and Coliseum boulevards. Meng Kem, 28, survived a shot to the neck that went through his arm and hand that night.

Louis' trial is expected to end Friday.

In June, a jury found Jamesley Paul, 24, guilty of murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery and using a gun to commit the crime. Paul was found guilty of murder in Ong's death, but not guilty of murder in Wendel's death.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Paul in July to 146 years in prison.

Another man charged in the case, Kyaw Htet Hlang, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and robbery and was sentenced last year to 50 years in prison.

Indiana law defines felony murder as committing a felony – such as a robbery – in which a person is murdered.

Prosecutors say Louis, Paul and Hlang arrived at the home to rob Kem of an estimated $1,500.

