Meth dealing brings 17-year prison term

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after entering a plea of guilty in a drug-related case.

Nathan Wilkes, 39, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana.

Wilkes' prison sentence of 211 months will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Fort Wayne police detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation when they saw Wilkes driving a Jeep. When officers tried to stop Wilkes, he tried to flee but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

While searching the Jeep, officers found 165 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun, a news release said, adding that Wilkes has previous convictions for dealing cocaine and handgun offenses.