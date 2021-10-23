Man admits murder in robbery of woman

A man pleaded guilty Friday – days before he was to stand trial – to fatally shooting a woman more than two years ago.

Leon Lumpkin, 29, pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and battery. He was accused of shooting Arrianna L. Henderson, 20, whose body was found under the pavilion at the Chapel Oaks apartment complex in the 800 block of Buchanan Street on May 30, 2019.

Lumpkin's plea included charges stemming from a separate incident that night. He was accused of attacking another woman and stealing cash and items from her purse. That woman told police Lumpkin held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. Lumpkin pistol-whipped the woman at least three times, according to court documents.

A plea agreement calls for Lumpkin to get up to 65 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 17. He was to stand trial for four days beginning Monday.

Tianna N. Howze is also charged in both cases, and she has admitted hiding Lumpkin and helping him flee from police. She pleaded guilty in November 2019 to assisting a criminal in the murder case and battery related to the armed robbery. She faces up to 81/2 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 5.

Howze saw Lumpkin shoot Henderson about 1 a.m. and stayed with him afterward at an apartment where police arrived hours later, looking for him. Lumpkin then “fled out the back of the building when the police were checking the apartment,” court documents said.

Henderson, the mother of a toddler, was killed after she rolled her eyes at Lumpkin, court records said.

Lumpkin told investigators he recognized Henderson as a gang member who was a rival of his “little brother's gang,” an affidavit alleges. A surveillance camera captured the shooting, and Lumpkin – referred to in court documents as Howze's boyfriend – admitted to the killing, according to the affidavit.

Lumpkin later asked that his confession be thrown out, but Judge David Zent denied the request.

Lumpkin had argued statements he made to police after his arrest came as a result of “psychological and mental coercion” and sought to keep them from being presented at trial.

