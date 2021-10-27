Murder trial jury selection on in wife slaying case

Jury selection began Tuesday in a three-day trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife over the care of a special needs daughter.

David Carwile, 56, charged with murder, is accused of shooting his wife, Joyce, 59, about 9:25 a.m. March 19 at their home in the 4400 block of Alverado Drive. He left the home with their special needs daughter.

Neighbors told police they heard arguing and found Joyce lying on the ground in front of the family home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carwile was pulled over on Paulding Road, just west of Wayne Trace, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide Detective Liza Anglin. He stepped out of his 2019 white Chevrolet Equinox and produced a yellow legal piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for the couple’s daughter, court records said. He indicated the daughter needed care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

While in the back of the squad car, Carwile was recorded saying, “Good, I hope she dies,” and, later, “take me downtown, and lock me up,” court documents said.

The trial is scheduled to wrap up Thursday with Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull presiding. Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille is the lead prosecutor. Defense lawyer Ryan Gardner is representing Carwile.

