Drug, gun trafficking nets 27 years in prison

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in federal prison after admitting his involvement in armed drug trafficking.

Jeffrey J. Moriarity, 42, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and armed drug trafficking.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Moriarity to 324 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Moriarity sold methamphetamine, heroin and a sawed-off shotgun to law enforcement officials in May 2018.

In June 2018, officers searched Moriarity's Fort Wayne home and seized methamphetamine and other controlled substances, a loaded pistol and ammunition, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Moriarity was not home. When police found him, he led officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit. Officers arrested Moriarity and recovered methamphetamine that had been tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit, court documents said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Fort Wayne Police Department; Indiana State Police; Allen County Drug Task Force; and the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Brent A. Ecenbarger prosecuted the case.

