Local man given 30-year sentence on drug charges

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after admitting he was part of a conspiracy to distribute drugs.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said Fredrick Morgan II, 42, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Morgan to 360 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Morgan was the leader of a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of drugs between May 6, 2019, and Aug. 26, 2020.

Morgan maintained multiple stash houses to store narcotics, facilitated the sale of firearms and encouraged members of his conspiracy to possess guns during possession and distribution of narcotics, federal prosecutors said.

Morgan had two previous convictions for dealing cocaine and was on court supervision when he began the conspiracy to distribute drugs, officials said.

The case was the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with help from Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Fort Wayne Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.

jchapman@jg.net