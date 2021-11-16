Courtrooms to allow cameras

News media will be allowed to bring cameras into five Indiana courtrooms, including one in Allen County, beginning next month.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday authorized a four-month pilot project allowing still, video and audio equipment in trial courts for news coverage, including live broadcasts and rebroadcasts of live-streamed proceedings with judges' approval.

The state Supreme Court defined news media as newspapers, periodicals, press associations, radio and television stations and wire services.

Indiana law, with some exceptions, prohibits judges from allowing cameras in courtrooms.

Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull is among judges who will participate in the pilot project that begins Dec. 1.

Delaware County Circuit Court Judge Marianne Vorhees, Lake County Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent, Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin and Vanderburgh Superior Court Judge Leslie Shively will also take part.

The judges can approve or deny cameras and limit or terminate their use during court proceedings. News media must request permission at least 48 hours before a court hearing to bring cameras in.

All criminal and civil proceedings will be eligible for the project, except those closed to the public by state law or the Supreme Court.

Media will not be allowed to photograph or broadcast specific people, hearings, procedures and materials identified by the Supreme Court.

They include police informants, undercover agents, minors, sex offense victims, jurors and jury selections, attorney-client communications, juvenile matters, guardianships, contested adoptions, mental health adoptions, trade secrets and documents on attorneys' and clerks' tables or judges' benches.

jchapman@jg.net