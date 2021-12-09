Man gets 15 years in child porn case

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison after admitting he distributed child pornographic photos.

Larson Wuest, 30, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Wuest to 180 months in federal prison followed by five years supervised release.

According to court documents, Wuest began chatting online, using various social media platforms, with a person working undercover for the FBI in February 2019.

During their online chat, Wuest sent nude photographs of a 12-year-old girl to the person working for the FBI. That investigation later revealed Wuest previously met this girl on another social media platform and had persuaded and enticed her to take the photographs and send them to him, court records said.

The case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.

