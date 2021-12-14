Drug court grads appreciate support

For Tanner Zerler, it was a moment of triumph Monday in Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull’s Courtroom 1.

Grasping a certificate the judge presented, Zerler raised it high. “We did it!” he exclaimed.

At the 51st graduation ceremony of Allen County’s Drug Court, many graduates expressed gratitude, thanking family and friends as well as the program for helping them get to recovery.

Some barely said a word. But each of the 21 graduates achieved a milestone, Gull said.

“You are some of my favorite people, that I hold close in my heart, ... and I couldn’t be prouder of you,” she said.

Keynote speaker Nate Moellering, community outreach coordinator for Fort Wayne Recovery and Allendale Treatment, took a similar tone.

Moellering said he lost a dozen years of his life, from age 12 to 24, to addiction. He recalls being “in and out of programs and in trouble with the law” more times than he could count. He was homeless and left a trail of broken relationships.

“I challenge you not to do this,” Moellering said, urging the graduates to continue to practice the discipline and the principles they’d learned in the program.

“The rest of your life can be whatever you make it,” he said.

Drug court graduate Tyler Cooper, 27, of Fort Wayne already sees his life turning around. In March 2020, Cooper said he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent child. He was under the influence of the powerful and dangerous opioid fentanyl at the time, and also homeless.

Now, after months of work, Cooper said, he’s gotten an apartment and helped his ex-girlfriend and his new girlfriend get sober.

He got his driver’s license restored and has “an exceptional job” at a construction products plant. He also has custody of his 5-year-old son, Elliot.

“I think they were very helpful in my recovery. I couldn’t do it without them,” Cooper said of the professionals in the drug court program.

Gull said it’s difficult to determine how many people enter the drug court program but don’t complete it because there’s no set time period for graduation.

She said the program is rigorous and credits its success to a team of about 20 professionals who work with those who voluntarily enroll when given the choice in court.

Closing speaker Norleen Davenport, a mother of a graduate, recently retired from a job with the program.

“I can’t begin to explain the joy that I have because of this program and recovery,” she said.

Gull said she wishes the program had more participants – not that she wants more people to suffer from addiction.

“We get a lot of people that turn (the program) down,” Gull said. “I wish we could reach them to let them know it does work. But some aren’t ready yet.”

