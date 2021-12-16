Guns, drugs net 17-year term

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 171/2 years in federal prison after admitting gun and drug offenses.

Antonio Armour, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady on Tuesday sentenced Armour to 211 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, law enforcement served a federal search warrant June 15 at Armour's Fort Wayne home, from which he had sold narcotics on multiple occasions. During the search, officers found over 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 300 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl.

Officers found several loaded guns in the home, documents said, including multiple 9 mm handguns, an AK-style pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Officers found other items consistent with drug dealing activity, including plastic baggies, multiple digital scales, a cutting agent, several cellphones and $75,000 in U.S. currency.

Mishawaka man gets 15 years

A Mishawaka man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady on Tuesday sentenced Stephen Jacob Lee Johnson, 49, to 180 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, officers in LaGrange attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle driven by Johnson on Oct. 5, 2019. He led the officers on a chase at speeds over 100 mph before crashing his motorcycle over an embankment.

Officers found a one-pound package of methamphetamine in Johnson's coat pocket. At the time, Johnson had a prior conviction for robbery, a serious violent felony, officials said.