Husband handed 80 years in slaying

David Carwile says he killed his wife in self-defense, but Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull doesn't buy it.

“This is not self-defense,” the judge told Carwile before sentencing him Friday to 80 years in prison. “The jury got it right. Juries always get it right.”

In late October, a jury found Carwile guilty of murder and using a gun to commit the crime in the March 19 death of his wife, Joyce, 59, at their home in the 4400 block of Alverado Drive.

Carwile's lawyer, Ryan Gardner, told the judge his client is sorry about what happened but still maintains he was defending himself.

Gull didn't believe him. “You shot her in the back, Mr. Carwile,” Gull said.

Although he testified during his trial, Carwile chose not to say anything during Friday's sentencing hearing, except that he'll appeal the conviction.

Carwile testified in October that he was sitting on his living room couch next to the gun he kept in a remote control bag on the arm of the sofa. He said he shot his wife after she hurled a knife at him.

Joyce Carwile was shot twice, including in the back. She died after going to neighbors to ask for help.

Their 20-year-old daughter with severe disabilities was in her bedroom at the time. Carwile wrote a note about his daughter's medical condition and ushered her into a Chevrolet Equinox.

Carwile then drove away. He passed police attending his wife and another squad car pulling up to their home. He didn't call 911.

Carwile's sister Michelle Smith said Friday the daughter has been placed in foster care and has emotional difficulties dealing with the loss of her mother.

“With her disability, it was hard to explain her mom was not coming back,” Smith said.

Smith said she was very close to Joyce Carwile. The last nine months have been “one of the most difficult and trying times of my life,” she said tearfully.

She asked that her brother be given the maximum sentence.

He faced up to 85 years in prison.

Gull handed Carwile 60 years for the murder charge and 20 years for using a gun to commit the crime, for a total of 80 years.

Carwile was credited for 273 days served in the Allen County Jail.

Indiana guidelines require those convicted to serve at least 75% of their prison terms. For Carwile, that means 60 years.

Deputy Prosecutor James Posey said Carwile broke the trust his wife and daughter had in him. He killed his wife in their home and has “not one iota of remorse. Not one iota,” Posey said.

Gull said their daughter lost two of the most important people in her life.

“The people she entrusted to care for her are now gone,” Gull told Carwile. “And you're going to prison.”

