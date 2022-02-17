Drunken driving in fatal crash admitted

A Kendallville man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 62-year-old Fort Wayne woman last year while he was driving drunk.

Bradley Wayne Sowles faces up to eight years behind bars for his Feb. 11 plea to felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. He's scheduled to be sentenced by Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent at 1:30 p.m. March 18.

Sowles is accused of killing Lisa Marie Ellert, 62, of Fort Wayne on June 11.

The charge Sowles pleaded to has a sentence of up to 12 years under state sentencing guidelines. But as part of a plea agreement, Sowles would not spend more than eight years behind bars.

The judge will decide how long Sowles' driving privileges will be suspended. The judge can also impose any special conditions on Sowles' probation that he thinks would be proper.

Sowles will also have to take an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation and must comply with any recommendations based on the results, according to the plea agreement.

The crash that killed Ellert happened at West Jefferson Boulevard at Engle Road after midnight. She was driving south on Engle when Sowles struck her car with his 2007 Ford Explorer after he sped through a red light.

Ellert died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Allen County coroner. Sowles, who was 41 at the time, was trapped in the driver's seat and taken to a hospital for multiple injuries after being extricated from the Explorer.

Police found a bottle of Fireball whiskey in open view in his vehicle. Less than an hour after the crash, a blood test showed Sowles' blood alcohol level at 0.23%, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

In exchange for Sowles' plea, the prosecution will drop a lesser felony charge of operating while intoxicated, which carries a sentence of six months to 30 months.

jwolf@jg.net