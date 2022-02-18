Wolcottville officer fired after arrest

Since being charged with six felonies for alleged misconduct with a minor, Zarek Finley is no longer a Wolcottville police officer.

His superior officer released a brief, direct statement Friday.

"I, Nate Sprunger, as town marshal for the Town of Wolcottville, have terminated Zarek Finley on today’s date effective immediately," it stated. "All questions relating to any pending criminal matters or ongoing investigations, please refer to the Indiana State Police."

Finley was arrested Monday by the state police and was released on $250 bond Tuesday.

His arrest came after an Indiana State Police and FBI Task Force investigation that started Feb. 4.

State troopers first received information from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the mother of a 16-year-old girl.

The mother provided information that indicated Finley, while acting in his official capacity, had been exchanging inappropriate electronic messages with the girl. The communication was done through social media messaging platforms.

Based on the evidence found by the state police and the FBI, a special prosecutor assigned from DeKalb County filed criminal charges Monday.

The two highest felonies Finley is charged with are possession of child pornography and child seduction as a law enforcement officer involving intercourse. He faces one year to six years in prison on each of those if convicted.

He is also charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors, sexual battery, child seduction where a law enforcement officer involving fondling and official misconduct.

Those lower level felonies each carry a sentence of six months to 30 months in prison.

