Court records: Fight led to fatal shooting

The Nov. 10 death of 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson started as a fight between two men in an apartment, according to court documents.

The man now charged with murder, Weston Blakely, 23, was at the apartment with knife wounds when Fort Wayne police arrived about 1:30 a.m. But they didn’t identify him by name then.

During a Nov. 17 interview, Blakely told police that Jackson attacked him from behind as Blakely was walking to his own bedroom.

However, Blakely’s description of the events and the results of the police investigation agree only that there was a fight in the living room and that Jackson was shot multiple times, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Blakely described the events as self-defense. Police state that evidence shows Jackson was shot in the back of the head and not facing his shooter.

At the police station, Blakely said that as Jackson attacked him, he covered his head with his hands. His hands were cut, and his right hand was injured in a way that he had difficulty using it.

When he got away from Jackson, he retreated to his bedroom and got a 380 handgun, he told police.

Blakely described Jackson as in the doorway and facing him, and he warned Jackson not come into the bedroom. When Jackson came towards him, he fired until the gun was empty.

While going to the living room to get his cellphone and call police, Blakely fell over Jackson, he said. He thought Jackson was trying to get up and come after him, so he retrieved the knife from his bedroom and cut Jackson’s throat.

According to the affidavit, evidence indicates that Blakely was on top of Jackson during the fight. Blakely’s head injuries were caused by a knife but with little force as Jackson defended himself. Blakely is also seven inches taller than Jackson was and much heavier, according to court records.

