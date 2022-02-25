Murder case described in court papers

The Nov. 10 death of 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson started as a fight between two men in an apartment, according to court documents made available Thursday.

Weston Blakely, 23, was at the apartment with knife wounds when Fort Wayne police arrived about 1:30 a.m. But they didn’t identify him by name then.

Blakely now faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder charges filed Tuesday. The prosecution is also seeking an enhancement penalty for the use of a firearm in the crime, which could add five to 20 years to a sentence.

During a Nov. 17 interview, Blakely told police that Jackson attacked him from behind as Blakely was walking to his own bedroom.

However, Blakely’s description of the events and the results of the police investigation agree only that there was a fight in the living room and that Jackson was shot multiple times, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Blakely described the events as self-defense. Police say evidence shows Jackson was shot in the back of the head.

At the police station, Blakely said that as Jackson attacked him, he covered his head with his hands, court documents said. His hands were cut, and his right hand was injured in a way that he had difficulty using it. When he got away from Jackson, he retreated to his bedroom and got a .380 handgun, he told police.

Blakely described Jackson as standing in the doorway and facing him, and he warned Jackson not come into the bedroom. When Jackson came toward him, Blakely said, he fired until the gun was empty.

While going to the living room to get his cellphone and call police, Blakely fell over Jackson, he said. He thought Jackson was trying to get up and come after him, so he retrieved the knife from his bedroom and cut Jackson’s throat.

According to the affidavit, evidence indicates that Blakely was on top of Jackson during the fight. Blakely’s head injuries were caused by a knife but with little force as Jackson defended himself. Blakely is also 7 inches taller than Jackson was and much heavier, court records said.

The first bullet that hit Jackson made an entry wound to the left rear of his head and traveled left to right and rear to front, court records said. The six shots in his chest were consistent with Jackson being on the floor and Blakely in the bedroom doorway or just outside of it. The cut to Jackson’s throat happened after he was dead.

The court documents also state that although Blakely said he didn’t leave the apartment until taken to the hospital, there was blood smeared on the common hallway outside the apartment. There is also a time gap between someone calling 911 when they heard a man call for help and when Blakely made the call, although records don’t state how long the gap was.

Blakely’s injuries were initially identified as life-threatening and later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The Fort Wayne Police Department homicide unit arrested Blakely about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Garrett. He’s scheduled for an initial hearing in Allen Superior Court at 8 a.m. today and is being held without bail.

