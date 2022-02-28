Auburn sports complex promoter sued by former employer

A promoter of a proposed $42-million sports complex in Auburn has been sued by his former employer, Grand Park Fieldhouse LLC, Westfield, for violating a nondisclosure agreement.

The suit also claims the promoter has made false statements about his relationship with the Westfield company – claims he denied Monday in a filing in Hamilton County Superior Court.

Rodney Sinn and Auburn Sports Group, Auburn, have proposed turning the Auburn Auction Park, a long-time site for auctions of antique and classic cars, into a venue for youth sports.

Sinn, president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group, and others are also proposing various kinds of commercial development for 70 acres across County Road 11-A from the auction park. The former auction park is along northbound Interstate 69.

The lawsuit says Sinn signed an employment agreement with a nondisclosure provision that he allegedly violated by "unlawfully using and disclosing confidential information" to entice people to invest in the proposed Auburn Sports Park.

Sinn also used Grand Park's information for his new sports park's business plan and marketing strategies, the suit alleges.

In addition, Sinn has made misleading and false statements about his role in the park's success, the suit claims.

"Sinn was actually terminated from Grand Park because of (his) poor performance, inexperience and inability to operate Grand Park in a positive fashion," the suit says.

Claiming Grand Park has been "irreparably harmed" by Sinn's alleged conduct, the suit, filed Feb. 15, seeks to stop Sinn from making claims as well as compensatory damages and payment of legal fees and costs.

Sinn's attorney, David Boyer of Fort Wayne, said he filed an answer to the suit Monday, including a motion to dismiss it.

He said he provided documents to the court showing Sinn had not been terminated but left by mutual agreement.

Sinn disclosed only information that had been part of the public record, Boyer said. Sinn also complied with both the time frame and the distance requirement for setting up a new business, as outlined by the noncompete agreement.

"We believe our information has enough (weight) to dismiss the suit," Boyer said in a telephone interview Monday.

Sinn, also reached by telephone Monday, said he had addressed all the suit's claims with his attorney.

"We are confident that this (suit) will not slow down our progress in Auburn," Sinn said.

