Auburn complex promoter is sued

A promoter of a proposed $42 million sports complex in Auburn has been sued by his former employer for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement.

The suit also claims the promoter made false statements about his relationship with his former employer, Grand Park Fieldhouse LLC of Westfield – though he denied those allegations Monday in a filing in Hamilton County Superior Court.

Rodney Sinn and Auburn Sports Group have proposed turning the Auburn Auction Park, a longtime site for auctions of antique and classic cars, into a venue for youth sports.

Sinn, president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group, and others are also proposing various kinds of commercial development for 70 acres across County Road 11-A from the auction park. The former auction park is along northbound Interstate 69.

The lawsuit says Sinn signed an employment agreement with a nondisclosure provision that he allegedly violated by “unlawfully using and disclosing confidential information” to entice people to invest in the proposed Auburn Sports Park.

Sinn also used Grand Park's information for his new sports park's business plan and marketing strategies, the suit alleges.

In addition, Sinn has made misleading and false statements about his role in the park's success, the suit claims.

“Sinn was actually terminated from Grand Park because of (his) poor performance, inexperience and inability to operate Grand Park in a positive fashion,” the suit says.

Claiming Grand Park has been “irreparably harmed” by Sinn's alleged conduct, the suit, filed Feb. 15, seeks to stop Sinn from making claims about Grand Park as well as compensatory damages and payment of legal fees and costs.

Sinn's attorney, David Boyer of Fort Wayne, said he filed an answer to the suit Monday, including a motion to dismiss it.

Boyer said he provided documents to the court showing Sinn had not been terminated but left by mutual agreement. Sinn disclosed only information that had been part of the public record, Boyer said. Sinn also complied with both the time frame and the distance requirement for setting up a new business, as outlined by the noncompete agreement.

“We believe our information has enough (weight) to dismiss the suit,” Boyer said in a telephone interview Monday.

Sinn, also reached by telephone Monday, said he had addressed all the suit's claims with his attorney.

“We are confident that this (suit) will not slow down our progress in Auburn,” Sinn said.

According to its website, the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield has 31 multipurpose fields, 26 ball diamonds and three indoor sports facilities.

The campus aims to develop young athletes, including at its Pacers Athletic Center.

The plan for the approximately 160-acre Auburn Sports Park is to have 16 basketball/volleyball courts, four soccer/lacrosse fields, eight baseball/softball fields, a four-season dome, concessions and other amenities, including a splash pad, a two-mile walking trail and room to park 2,000 cars.

One unusual feature: 25 fields for seven-on-seven football, used by high school and college and university coaches for preseason practice.

The 70-acre commercial area in Auburn may include lodging, restaurants and pubs, a gas station/convenience store, a fitness gym, retail stores and other commercial uses, Sinn said Feb. 1 during a launch event at the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

Jason R. Delk of Delk McNally LLP in Muncie represents Grand Park Fieldhouse. Boyer is with Boyer & Boyer of Fort Wayne.

rsalter@jg.net