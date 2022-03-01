Nurse's exam of 5-year-old prompts parents to sue NACS

Two parents are suing Northwest Allen County Schools, claiming their child "likely suffered severe mental and emotional trauma" when a substitute school nurse examined his genitals.

Michael and Alissa Reed filed the suit filed Tuesday in Allen Superior Court on behalf of the child, identified in court filings as "N.R.," who was 5 years old when he was examined May 4.

The suit claims the NACS district showed negligence in not providing a safe environment and properly training employees. District officials also intentionally inflicted severe emotional distress on the family through "extreme and outrageous conduct" by school officials, including not asking how the child was, the suit states.

The Reeds argue substitute nurse Trisha Booth committed battery when she touched N.R.’s genitals without his or his parents’ consent. They are not asking for a specific amount for damages in the suit, letting the amount be set during trial.

The alleged incident happened when the child complained to the teacher of itching in his genital area, and she sent him to the nurse. Booth told the boy to disrobe and examined the child’s genital area for "inflammation, discharge, blood or other irritation," the suit states.

She had touched the child’s genitals while examining and putting Vaseline on them. Booth called the child’s parents afterwards to tell them of her examination and treatment and told them no other adult was present.

The Reeds wouldn’t have consented to the examination or the treatment without one of the parents present, the suit states. The Reeds also are concerned Booth had unconscious bias and treated N.R. differently because he’s African-American.

According to the suit, the boy was in fear about returning to school and about Booth.

NACS spokeswoman Lizette Downey said Tuesday the district had not been served with the lawsuit. However, Northwest Allen County Schools does not publicly comment on pending litigation, she said.

No criminal charges against Booth are listed in the Allen County court records.

