City, ex-officer sued over arrest during protest

A man arrested during the 2020 George Floyd protests is suing the city of Fort Wayne and a former police officer for excessive force and violating his civil rights.

Lucas K. Williams of Hudson and three friends were visiting downtown Fort Wayne the evening of May 30, 2020, and walked south across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge to see what Williams understood to be peaceful protests, the suit filed Feb. 23 in federal court states. The group turned around before getting there.

Police cars drove up to the group on Clinton Street, officers exited their squad cars, yelled and swarmed them.

Williams stood still and passive, but Sgt. Boyce J. Ballinger tackled him so Williams' head and face struck the ground, the suit states. Williams got a concussion, a broken nose and abrasions on his face.

Williams received no medical attention while held without bail for 44 hours, according to the suit filed Feb. 23 in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Indiana. This caused severe pain, suffering and emotional and mental distress.

Ballinger wrote in his report that Williams was part of an unruly group in Freimann Square, although Williams claims in the lawsuit the friends never went to Freimann.

Williams was charged with three misdemeanors: refusing to leave an emergency area, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. All charges were dismissed Aug. 19, 2020.

Ballinger resigned from the force March 25, 2021, after being on unpaid leave since November 2020 for an incident unrelated to Williams.

He had admitted to strangling his wife in October 2020, then was jailed in December 2020 for violating a court order.

In February 2020, Ballinger received a year-and-a-half suspended sentence for his guilty pleas to felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Police Chief Steve Reed filed a petition to fire Ballinger that February, and Ballinger resigned the day of his board of safety hearing.

Mayoral spokesman John Perlich said the city received the lawsuit. Officials are reviewing it and will assign it to outside counsel but otherwise will not comment on pending litigation.

