Mother admits making threat

A woman accused of threatening a child with a knife at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground pleaded guilty Friday to one of the felonies filed against her.

Her plea agreement states that Terra Lee Roling, 33, of the 500 block of Blueberry Lane in Fort Wayne, will be sentenced to two years with those years suspended if the court accepts her plea to felony intimidation. Roling would be placed on active probation for the two years.

Her sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 30 in front of Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull. The felony she pleaded to carries a sentence of one to six years.

In exchange for the plea, a lesser felony count of intimidation will be dropped. Roling would also be required to have a psychological evaluation and comply with any recommendations, providing proof to her probation officer that she did as required.

According to court records, Roling was at the playground May 15 with her children when her 13-year-old son told her that he and another juvenile had just been battered by another boy at the park.

Roling “verbally confronted the male juvenile by threatening him while holding a knife,” the probable cause affidavit said. “The defendant then began to run towards the male juvenile and other juveniles that were with him.”

A video of the incident posted on social media may have led to Roling's arrest. The video, still online, allegedly shows Roling chasing a group of Black children while using a racial slur.

Local activist group Changemakers, led by Alisha Rauch and Daylana Daisy Saunders, campaigned for the arrest after Rauch became aware of the video. Rauch said her son brought the incident to her attention after the video was posted on an Instagram page.

The two women showed the video to Fort Wayne police and filed an initial police report. However, police said that parents of the children involved needed to come forward.

Rauch and Saunders then contacted parents to let them know what happened.

Originally, Changemakers asked for Roling to make an apology in open court and for court officials to impose fair and reasonable sentencing with no plea deals.

