Murder trial to begin today in 2019 slaying

Demetre D. Payton's murder trial in the shooting death of Jamarkus Kindred starts today.

Jury selection was Tuesday, and the prosecution and defense attorneys are expected to give opening statements this morning.

The shooting happened July 27, 2019, in the parking lot of what court documents call an after-hours drinking establishment in the 2000 block of Lafayette Street. Surveillance video shows people dancing and having fun before the mood became tense.

The probable cause affidavit states that the video shows men going back and forth to their cars, and Payton, 28, begins to follow Kindred, 33, everywhere he goes. Eventually Kindred and another person backed away from Payton as Payton raised a gun, the affidavit said.

When Payton fired, Kindred fell to the ground. Payton “appears to continue shooting at the victim on the ground and then retreats,” court records said.

Kindred was shot once in the head and three times in his right arm. Police found six .40-caliber shell casings near Kindred's body.

Before leaving in a Mercedes with two others, Payton allegedly pointed the gun at another man. Two witnesses identified Payton as the shooter, and one – who is related to Payton – told police it was in self-defense.

Payton is charged with murder, which carries a potential sentence of 45 to 65 years, and with the felony of pointing a firearm at another, which carries a sentence of six months to 21/2 years.

There is also a sentencing enhancement in the case because Payton allegedly used a gun during a crime. That enhancement could add five to 20 years to the sentencing if Payton is found guilty.

Payton was charged on Sept. 17, 2020. He is held on $10,000 bail and was appointed a public defender.

Thursday is the last day set for the trial.

