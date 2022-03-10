DeKalb coach pleads guilty to sex with player

A former DeKalb High School soccer coach accused of having sex with one of his players has pleaded guilty to one of the charges.

Landon D. Cochran of Auburn faces a sentence of six months to 21/2 years at an April 19 hearing if a judge accepts his plea agreement to felony child seduction.

In exchange for the plea, a higher-level felony count of child seduction will be dropped, according to the agreement. That felony carries a sentence of one to six years.

Landon, who was 26 when the charges were filed June 1, had a relationship with a girl from about September 2019 through December 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was 16 and 17 during that time. He was her high school soccer coach during her junior and senior years.

In September 2019, he messaged her through Instagram and asked her for a ride home from downtown Auburn. They then exchanged phone numbers and texted each other, according to court documents.

A few weeks later, the two arranged for her to pick Cochran up from his home and for them to spend time together. That time, they were in her car. The girl told police that nothing physical happened because he didn’t want to get caught.

She began picking him up almost every weekend, and the relationship turned physical around March or April of 2020, court documents said. The girl estimated that they had sex about 20 times, all in her car.

Law enforcement became aware of the relationship after the girl told a friend about it, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Detective Brady Thomas of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

